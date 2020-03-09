Andover, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity firm Minuteman Security Technologies Inc. has acquired systems integrator Norris Inc. of South Portland for an undisclosed sum.

The companies announced the acquisition in a news release, saying it would make Minuteman the region’s largest independent, full-service provider of integrated security, communication, and life safety systems.

Minuteman spokeswoman Lauren Sinai said in an email that the deal would combine Norris’ 58 employees with Minuteman’s 81 employees, for a total staff of 139.

Founded by Harty Norris in 1979 as a security systems dealer, Norris grew to offer engineered security and fire alarm systems and then progressed to selling all types of security systems, emergency call systems and communications, as well as leading technologies, specialized products, and installation and other services, according to the release.

Minuteman is a privately held provider of enterprise security system technology solutions, including custom design, installation, development and support services, it said. Minuteman offers a diverse range of advanced security management systems including video surveillance, access control systems, emergency communications, intrusion detection systems and public safety security solutions for a broad range of enterprise clients.

