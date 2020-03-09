Studio Two, a Beatles tribute band that focuses on the most exciting, energetic period of The Beatles — the early years, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.
Choosing from a catalog of songs from their club and touring performances, Studio Two captures all of the excitement and danceable 50s and 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll songs The Beatles helped popularize. All of this is done in period correct attire and equipment.
For tickets, or more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Somerset County courts for Oct. 21-25, 2019
-
Community
Skowhegan Area High School honor roll
-
Community
Ezhaya scholarship deadline announced
-
Community
Maine Bicentennial Potluck Supper set for March 14 in Readfield
-
Things to Do
Studio Two plans Madison concert