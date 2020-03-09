Studio Two, a Beatles tribute band that focuses on the most exciting, energetic period of The Beatles — the early years, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

Choosing from a catalog of songs from their club and touring performances, Studio Two captures all of the excitement and danceable 50s and 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll songs The Beatles helped popularize. All of this is done in period correct attire and equipment.

For tickets, or more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.com.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles