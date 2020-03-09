AUGUSTA — St. Michael Parish will offer the community a taste of Italy during a special supper that aims to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial while raising money for an important cause. A pasta dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the hall of St. Augustine Church, on 75 Northern Ave. All are welcome to attend.

Admission is free, though freewill donations will be accepted to benefit the area’s Meals on Wheels program, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Operating from 1 Weston Court in Augusta, the Meals on Wheels program provides nutritionally balanced meals for homebound individuals 60 years of age or older and to persons with a disability who are unable to prepare a meal because of physical or mental limitations, or who have no one to prepare a meal for them.

In addition to raising funds for Meals on Wheels, the event also serves to commemorate Maine’s bicentennial. Among the events being planned by the Maine Bicentennial Commission is a day to honor the role of community suppers throughout our state’s history. A Bicentennial Commission Community Dinner will be held Sunday, March 15.

Other bicentennial events slated for the year include a State of Maine Parade in Auburn and Lewiston on May 16 and a cultural weekend Oct. 9 through 12.

For more information about the bicentennial or to view other events planned, visit Maine200.org.

Those who plan to attend the dinner at St. Augustine on March 14 are asked to RSVP at 623-8823.

