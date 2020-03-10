So I got to thinking: Instead of throwing off everyone’s routine by changing the clocks every year, why not change them every week? At 4 p.m. on Friday, we spring ahead to 5 p.m., and it’s quitting time. And Monday morning at 6 a.m., we fall back to 5 a.m. and get an extra hour of sleep.
After all, who’s not in favor of longer weekends?
John Johnson
Winthrop
