So I got to thinking: Instead of throwing off everyone’s routine by changing the clocks every year, why not change them every week? At 4 p.m. on Friday, we spring ahead to 5 p.m., and it’s quitting time. And Monday morning at 6 a.m., we fall back to 5 a.m. and get an extra hour of sleep.

After all, who’s not in favor of longer weekends?

 

John Johnson

Winthrop

