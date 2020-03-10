In reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, officials in California’s Santa Clara County have banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people for the rest of the month – a decision that could affect three San Jose Sharks home games, one of them scheduled with the Boston Bruins next week.

“We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days,” the Sharks said in a press release on Tuesday. “We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”

It is unclear whether the Sharks-Bruins game might be played before no fans or moved to a different arena. The Sharks have been averaging over 16,000 fans per game at home.

Santa Clara County’s decision came Monday evening, shortly after the public health department announced the death of a woman in her 60s, the county’s first coronavirus-linked death. The ban, which took immediate effect, will last until April 1. The county confirmed that six more cases had been diagnosed, for a total of 43 in the county.

The Sharks are scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens on March 19, the Bruins on March 21 and the Arizona Coyotes on March 29 in San Jose’s SAP Center. The next event scheduled for the arena is a minor league hockey game between the San Jose Barracuda and the Colorado Eagles on March 17.

On Tuesday, The Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments in response to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first Division I conference to take that step.

Other Division I conferences have announced increased safety measure as March Madness ramps up; some Division I conferences have already completed their postseason basketball tournaments, while many of the bigger events have yet to begin.

Ivy League officials announced that Yale, the men’s regular season champion, would advance to the NCAA men’s tournament, which begins March 19. Princeton, the women’s regular season champion, will advance to the NCAA women’s tournament, which begins March 20. League officials added that they would “implement highly restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all over upcoming campus athletics events” and would cancel all out-of-season practices and competitions.

The Stanford women’s basketball team, ranked seventh in the nation by the Associated Press, is expected to host the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament from March 20-22 in Palo Alto, which is seated in Santa Clara County. Stanford is also scheduled to host games in several other sports this month; the school said Monday night that all events remain scheduled as of now.

