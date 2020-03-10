Doppelbloopers, a comedy show, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, in The Annex of the Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St., in Bath.

The Doppelbloopers will bring special guests, new games, and laughs. Arguably Maine’s funniest, improv troupe, the offer up hilarious and unpredictable comedy in the ‘Whose Line’ style.

Seating is limited. The show will have adult themes and content and may be suitable for teens 16-plus; parental discretion is advised.

Ticket cost $15 in advance, or $18 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

