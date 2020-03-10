A call to police to conduct a welfare check on a driver who appeared to have a medical problem Tuesday at Cumberland Farms in Skowhegan turned into a high speed chase that ended with the driver’s arrest in Norridgewock.

Amanda Ferguson, 30, of Waldoboro, who is currently subject to two sets of bail conditions, was charged with violating conditions of release, operating under the influence, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed and theft by unauthorized use of property, according to Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam.

The truck Ferguson was driving, a gray, 2004 Dodge Ram, turned out to be a vehicle reported stolen in Waldoboro.

Skowhegan police Officer Josh York answered the call to the convenience store on Madison Avenue, but when he arrived, the truck was leaving the parking lot. York followed the truck west on West Front Street and noticed that it was failing to maintain a single lane. He turned on his emergency lights to stop the truck but the driver refused to stop and headed toward Norridgewock.

Skowhegan Officer Isaac Wacome and State Police Sgt. Peter Michaud joined in the pursuit as the driver of the truck sped up to 70 mph in a 25 mph zone traveling through Norridgewock and turning on to Ward Hill Road.

When the driver attempted to make a sharp left corner, the truck went off the road and came to a stop in a ditch. York removed Ferguson from the truck and arrested her.

