UNION — Carolyn Rasmussen, of Union, will talk about her family journey to the Grand Canyon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, for the Vose Library Armchair Adventure Series at the library at 293 Common Road.

She will highlight the the trip-planning process with adult children living on two coasts, explore visual images taken on the trip, and share a story selection from the Grand Canyon’s history. This is her second trip to the area with her husband Jeff Twitchell, who planted the idea of a family trip with their adult children.

Refreshments and conversation in the main lobby will follow the program.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.

