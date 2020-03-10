“I and You” will be staged March 13-22 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays and a 3 p.m. Saturday matinee on March 21, The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre, 31 Maple St. in Lewiston.

High school seniors Caroline and Anthony have more in common than they know. She’s a smart, cynical teenager. He’s an easy-going athlete with a love of waffle fries. Mysteriously forced together to complete an English project on Walt Whitman, this unlikely duo discovers a shocking secret that will unite them forever.

“I and You contains a stunner of a spoiler” says director Christopher Schario, according to a news release from the theatre, “and we are hopeful that audiences and reviewers who see it will protect the secret of the show so that others can enjoy the thrill of discovering it for themselves.”

Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” was one of the most produced plays in America in 2017, as well as the winner of the 2014 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award. A recently acclaimed London production featured Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones (Arya) in the role of Caroline, according to the release.

The play will feature professional actors Emma Wisniewski as Caroline and London Carlisle as Anthony. Set design is by Jennifer Madigan, lighting by Christopher Burkhardt, and sound design by John Morrison.

A free post-show discussion featuring the cast and director also will directly follow the March 15 matinee.

I and You will be performed at ,

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $22 for groups.

For tickets, or more information, visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: