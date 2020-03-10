The Gaslight Theater will host its first production of Maine’s bicentennial year: “Last Gas” by John Cariani, directed by Lucille Rioux.
Production times are set for 7:30 p.m. March 13, 14, 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. March 15th at Hallowell City Hall Auditorium, 1 Winthrop St. in Hallowell.
Nat Paradis is a Red Sox loving part-time dad who manages Paradis’ Last Convenient Store, the last convenient place to get gas — or anything — before the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he’s forced to choose between new love and old.
“Last Gas” takes a hilarious and heart-breakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to “get back to happy.”
For tickets, call 626-3698 or visit gaslighttheater.org. Tickets also are available at the door.
