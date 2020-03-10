The director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will brief the media Tuesday afternoon on the latest test results from coronavirus testing in Maine, which has not yet had a confirmed case of the virus.

CDC spokesman Robert Long said that Dr. Nirav Shah will meet with the media at 2 p.m. at the Department of Health and Human Services in Augusta, and will hold 45-minute media availability sessions daily thereafter.

The announcement comes the Maine CDC has lagged the rest of the nation in setting up its in-state laboratory to test for the COVID-19 corona virus and in the amount of information its providing to the public.

On Monday, the CDC announced that “fewer than 100 people” have met the criteria to be tested for the disease in Maine. Prior to that, officials would sat about 12 to 18 people either had been tested or were currently being tested. And Shah said the state would not release any additional information about the people being tested, including age, town of residence, whether they are hospitalized, or any information about their travel histories or whether they had contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus.

As of late Monday, no one in Maine has tested positive for the coronavirus. The state is expected to release its first batch of in-state testing results today. Prior to Monday, the tests were sent to the federal CDC lab in Atlanta.

While Maine has yet to record its first case, Shah said Friday it’s only a matter of time, since cases have been reported throughout New England.

Cases have been reported in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. Each of those states have posted information about the number of people who have been tested, monitored and to have confirmed cases. Massachusetts provides information about the number of confirmed and presumptive cases in each county.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Maine CDC said the state would “post more specific numbers about testing on its website later this week.”

