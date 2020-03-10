The Mallett Brothers Band, an independent rock and roll/Americana/country band from Maine, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, at 280m Water St., in Gardiner.

The band’s busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam, and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country, and psychedelic sounds.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $23 day of show.

For more information, visit johnsonhall.org.

