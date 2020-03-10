TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night.

William Nylander also scored for Toronto, which returned home following a miserable California trip in which the Maple Leafs secured one point and combined to score just three goals against the Western Conference’s three worst teams — the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two assists for the Leafs, who had star defenseman Morgan Rielly back in the lineup for the first time since he broke his foot on Jan. 12.

Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 stops.

Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, Matthews scored Toronto’s second power-play goal of the game when he took a cross-ice feed from Marner down low at 3:38 of the third period.

PENGUINS 5, DEVILS 2: Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and set up another to lead slumping Pittsburgh to a win at Newark, New Jersey.

Evan Rodrigues and defensemen Justin Schultz and Kris Letang also scored as the Penguins won for only the third time in 11 games. Matt Murray made 20 saves to help Pittsburgh reach 40 wins for the seventh straight season and 13th time since 2006-07. The only exception was the 48-game lockout-shortened season in 2012-13.

Nikita Gusev and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which won its previous two games. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 shots but the last-place Devils dropped to 6-3-2 in their last 11.

Malkin helped break a 1-all tie 4:15 into the second period with a cross-ice pass to Schultz for a shot from the right circle. It was his third goal of the season and first in 28 games.

After Murray stopped Kyle Palmieri on a point-blank chance during a 1:42 two-man advantage early in third, Malkin took over in scoring his 24th and 25th goals of the season.

Malkin powered through Blackwood at 7:11 for a 3-1 lead. After Wood closed the Devils’ deficit to one goal at 10:24, Malkin scored off a turnover less than three minutes later.

Letang scored into an empty net to ice the game.

Rodrigues, acquired from Buffalo on Feb. 24, scored his first goal for the Penguins with a shot from the left boards that deflected off the leg of Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson past Blackwood.

Gusev tied the game on a power play with 7:14 left in the period. Murray got his glove on the shot but could not prevent it from going in.

PREDATORS 4, CANADIENS 2: Filip Forsberg scored twice and visiting Nashville withstood a late comeback try by Montreal.

Ryan Johansen and Calle Jarnkrok also scored in the second period as Nashville built a 4-goal lead.

Artturi Lehkonen and Lukas Vejdemo had goals in the third period for Montreal, which lost its third straight game.

The Bell Centre hosted a pregame ceremony memorializing Canadiens great Henri Richard, who passed away on Friday. The crowd gave a standing ovation to Richard’s family, which was in attendance, followed by a moment of silence.

HURRICANES 5, RED WINGS 2: Justin Williams scored a tie-breaking goal 1:38 into the final period, and Sebastian Aho added two goals later in the third to give Carolina a win at Detroit.

Morgan Geekie and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina, which extended its winning streak to three games and pulled even with Columbus for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

