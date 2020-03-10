WATERVILLE – Beverly Marcue Dane, 96, passed away peacefully in Waterville on March 6, 2020. She was born in Oakland on Feb. 24, 1924, the daughter of Rosa (Moody) and Harry C. Marcue. Her family moved to Norridgewock, where she attended school, kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1942.

During World War II she worked as an aircraft engine mechanic at the air depot in Rome, N.Y. In 1948 she married Richard Delmont Dane of Skowhegan. After his graduation from the University of Maine they lived briefly in New Jersey and then settled in Topsfield, Mass. in 1951.

She was a member and president of the Topsfield Garden Club and she and her husband were 50 year members of the Congregational Church of Topsfield, joining that church in 1953.

Beverly and Richard also shared a keen interest in flying, and they enjoyed a number of years soaring as glider pilots.

She always loved the wildlife and natural beauty of Maine and she and her husband spent all of their free time in the state fishing, sailing and skiing at Sugarloaf.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Richard Dane; daughter, Sarah Andre and her husband Tom of Indian Orchard, Mass., son, Richard Dane Jr. and his wife Susan of Mashpee, Mass.; granddaughter, Amy Damiano and her husband Gregg of Norfolk, Mass.; and two great-grandsons, Oliver and Sebastian. She also leaves a sister, Geraldine DeRoche, of Norridgewock; a sister-in-law, Louise Marcue of Norridgewock; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents; brother, Harry “Sonny” Marcue Jr., and sister, Rose Marie Beaulieu.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the First Congregational Church, 36 River Road, Norridgewock.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan.

