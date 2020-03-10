SKOWHEGAN – Carl Alan McKenney, 78 of Skowhegan, ended his battle with COPD/CHF on March 6, 2020, dying peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Aware time was growing short, Carl and Gail surrounded themselves with their family and friends that always included good food and fun, many stories and memories, lots of laughter and some tears. Carl was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 3, 1941, the first child of Bernard and Virginia (Cook) McKenney.Carl graduated from SAHS in 1959 and married the love of life his, Gail Anne Folsom on August 14, 1959 in Harmony, Maine. The young couple eventually made Skowhegan home where they always worked hard and raised seven children.In 1965, Carl was hired as a reserve police officer and part-time volunteer firefighter, thus beginning a span of serving the Town of Skowhegan and its citizens for 50 years. After a short stint as a full-time police officer, Carl accepted a full-time firefighter position in 1966 as a driver/operator discovering a career that he cherished. He became Chief in 1973 serving in the position for19 years before retiring in 1992. During his tenure as Chief, Carl also served the Town of Skowhegan as the Emergency Management Director and as the Somerset County EMA Director both ending with his retirement in 1992. Carl was passionate and proud of being a firefighter and always held this chapter of life near and dear to his heart. Always an outdoorsman, Carl was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying many memorable trips with family and friends. Reminiscing, some might question the safety and sanity of a few of these adventures, but it?s maintained nobody died or landed in jail ? that we know of. With retirement, Carl and Gail spent many summers camping on Moosehead Lake in Greenville often with their children and grandchildren. With the installation of a backyard pool at their home, the weekend family BBQ?s ensued. Carl also pursued his passion for genealogy, joining Maine Old Cemeteries Association and enjoyed tramping the state with Gail discovering/documenting family history and old cemetery data. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Gail McKenney; his seven children Vanessa (Richard Jordan) of Kingfield, Terri Gerard of Vermont, Pamela Hanscom of Auburn, Carl McKenney Jr. of Portland, Shelia McKenney of Portland, Kim Mercier of Madison and Michael (Tammy Jones) McKenney of Skowhegan; ten grandchildren, Ryan and Sean Wing, Katelyn Hanscom, Riley and Owen Mercier, Michael, Dustin and Kayla McKenney, Zachary Gerard and Linda Waterman; his cherished great-grandchildren; his siblings Donna (Donald) Tozier of Skowhegan and Robert McKenney of Hancock; as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother David and wife Lillian McKenney of Florida and sister-in-law Donna McKenney of Hancock. As a man who loved life and his family, he always took time for everyone he met, being a friend, advisor and mentor to many ? Carl?s departure reminds us all to live life with a sense of humor and find joy in every day. Join us in his Celebration of Life to be held at T&B?s Celebration Center in Skowhegan on Saturday, March 14, from 1 p.m. ? 4 p.m. Carl?s family extends their deepest appreciation to the nurses and staff at Maine General Home Health and Hospice for the outstanding care they provided Carl and the entire family.

In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Carl?s memory to the:

Burn Treatment Uni

tMaine Medical Center

Attn: Philanthropy Dept.22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102

Make check notation to Burn Treatment Unit

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous