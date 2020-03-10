FREDERICK, Md. – On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Constance ?Connie? Pelletier got her angel wings. She joined her late husband Harvey; they were happily married for 72 years. Connie recently celebrated her 97th birthday at Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick, Md., with family and friends.Born on Feb. 23, 1923 and raised in Augusta, Maine, Connie was the youngest daughter of the late Alfred J. Lacasse and Marie Louise Michaud Lacasse, and stepmother, Mary Poirier Lacasse. She was also preceded in death by brothers Valmond, Lionel, Dominique, A.J. Gerard, and sister Geraldine Lacasse Quirion.In November, 1942, shortly after graduating from Cony High School, Connie married Harvey Pelletier; they moved to Long Island, N.Y., while Harvey served at the Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy. Connie began her career in finance and personnel at Sperry (Rand) Gyroscope. While in New York, Connie and Harvey were blessed with their only child, Ann. After the war, they returned to Augusta, where Connie continued her career and furthered her education at the American Institute of Banking. She retired in 1982 as Assistant Personnel Manager at Depositors Trust Co. (now Key Bank).During her years in Augusta Connie enjoyed summer lakeside ?camp? living, family gatherings, and volunteering. Having a strong Catholic faith, her lifetime membership in the St. Agnes Circle Daughters of Isabella was dear to her heart. At the young age of 29, she represented this charitable organization as Regent and State Trustee.In 1982 Connie and Harvey retired to the warmth of Dunedin, Fla., where they lived for 22 years. In retirement they enjoyed domestic and European travel, entertaining, and community volunteering. Connie was an accomplished bridge player, enjoyed creating arts and crafts projects, and assisted her church Guild Board.In 2004 Connie and Harvey moved to live with their daughter Ann and son-in-law Arlo Cummins in Frederick, Md., allowing them to enjoy their extended family on a daily basis. Their final move in 2009 was to Homewood at Crumland Farms. At her new home, Connie found joy in volunteering and playing bridge with several groups. Connie was outgoing and compassionate and never lost her dry sense of humor nor her Maine accent.Connie is survived by daughter Ann Cummins; grandchildren Christopher Cummins, April Cummins Peterson (Joseph), Douglas Cummins (Christine); and six great-grandchildren, Alexander and Mackenzie Peterson, Jonathan Graf and Izabella Cummins, and Siobhan and Seamus Cummins. Connie was affectionately known as Memere by her family.We are forever grateful to Connie?s dear friends who brought smiles, laughter, and fond reminiscing to her life. Family would like to thank the Homewood staff for the care and loving kindness shown to Connie, especially over the last nine months. Our sincere thanks goes to the Hospice providers and volunteers for their compassion and attention these past months.A funeral mass officiated by Rev. Keith Boisvert will be held Monday March 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Homewood at Crumland Farms Chapel, 7407 Willow Rd., Frederick, Md. followed by a celebration and refreshments at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in Augusta. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to:

Homewood at Crumland Farms

7407 Willow Rd.Frederick, MD 21702 or:

Hospice of Frederick County

PO Box 1799

Frederick, MD 21701

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous