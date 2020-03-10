CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. – It is with profound sadness that the family of Danny Switzer announces his passing from this world on Feb. 15, 2020. Danny passed peacefully, surrounded by family at 9:08 p.m. Danny valiantly Battled the effects of Parkinson?s disease for many years and this eventually evolved into Lewy Body Dementia. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

Danny was born in Holyoke, Mass. on June 13, 1961, to Joyce Lemanski and Ronald Boulerice. At the age of 3, Joyce married Dr. Carlos Galarraga, M.D., which brought the family to Augusta. Danny was educated in the Augusta school system.

Danny was good with his hands and could fix anything. He could bring any idea to fruition which lead him to a successful career in the flooring industry as well as the limousine business. An entrepreneur in every sense of the word. He also ran other successful businesses throughout his life. Danny passed this passion for business on to his son, Matthew.

In addition to running successful business ventures, Danny was gifted at cards. He enjoyed many trips to Foxwoods or Vegas to display his skills, especially at the Black Jack table! He was very generous to his friends, often taking many of them on excursions to Clearwater Beach and numerous casinos where he always ?had a whole night of activities planned?.

Danny also had a true passion and talent when it came to music. One of his favorite pastimes was learning and perfecting the vocals of Elvis. He would bring joy to many people when he would sing Elvis songs. He would do this whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Danny retired to his favorite place on earth, Clearwater Beach several years ago. He recently became a loving grandfather to Alexis Marie Boulerice, which brought him great joy and fulfillment.

Danny was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Ruth and beloved brother, John.

He is survived by his son, Matthew and his two brothers, Todd and Charles. He is also survived by his long time companion, Dawn Boothby of Clearwater; and his sister-in-law, Betty; his favorite aunt and uncle, Janice and Willie of Holyoke, Mass.; his former wife and friend, Delores; and several nieces and nephews.

Danny was a man who truly lived life on his own terms. The Clearwater weatherman has left the building. We love you, Danny, and will miss you forever.

A memorial mass and celebration of life will take place this spring at Saint Mary of the Assumption followed by interment at Saint Mary?s cemetery in Manchester, Maine.

Those wishing to make a contribution to Danny?s memory may do so by donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or charity of your choosing.

