PLYMOUTH ? Ina Avis (Cook) Hartsgrove, 93, died March 7, 2020 at a Hartland nursing home. She was born April 30, 1926 in Hartland, a daughter of Ralph and Alice (Small) Cook. She was educated in Palmyra and Hartland schools, graduating from Hartland Academy, Class of 1944, where she was an honor student. She married Robert Hartsgrove of Perham, and he predeceased her in January of 2017.

Ina loved dogs and raised them along with other small animals.

She enjoyed writing songs and poems. Her green thumb with her gardens and house plants was admired by all. She enjoyed the outdoors with her family and friends. She attended the Jubilee Family Worship Center of Newport.

She is survived by three sons, Richard, Malcolm and James, all of Newport, two daughters, Rebecca Bean and Lorraine Albair, both of Corinna; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two stepgrandsons. She was predeceased by her only sibling, Isabel Pettengill.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main St., Newport. A spring graveside funeral and committal service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Palmyra. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

Memorial donations may be made to the:

Bangor Humane Society

693B Mt. Hope Ave.

Bangor, ME 04401

