WINDSOR – Patricia Ann Nasie, 81, passed away at her home after a brief illness on March 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life was held on March 7. The daughter of Nancy Winn Nasie and Raymond Cavanaugh Nasie, she was born on July 16, 1938, on Long Island, N.Y. She graduated from Babylon High School in 1956 and then served honorably in the United States Air Force, where she met Leah J. Moulton.

An outstanding student, Pat graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University in 1971. Pat and Leah, as employees of Cities Service, transferred to Tulsa, Okla. where Pat pursued graduate studies in history at the University of Tulsa. Pat was an avid bicyclist and loved exploring our national parks with Leah. Ever intrepid, they hiked the Continental Divide.

Pat and Leah returned to New England in 1987, making their home in Epsom, N.H. They were married in Vermont on April 17, 2002. After retiring, Pat and Leah moved to Windsor, Maine, where they spent many happy years.

Pat is survived by her spouse, Leah, and three sisters, Gail Tumbarello of West Babylon, N.Y., Karen Boyance of Glendale, Ariz., and Christine Wilkins of Crawford, Texas.

There are no public visiting hours and no public services planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Rte. 32, Windsor, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to:

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

PO Box 96929

Washington, DC 20090-6929

