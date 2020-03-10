CHELSEA – Robert “Bob” Harold Cunningham formerly of Augusta. Husband, father, and “papa” passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 6, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center following a battle with cancer. He was born in Gardiner on Sept. 12, 1949, the son of the late Romayne I (Cooper) and Clinton W. Cunningham Jr.Robert graduated from Cony High School in 1969, and after graduation he attended S.M.V.T.I in South Portland. On May 6, 1972 Robert married Sylvia ( Farley) Cunningham in Gardiner. He had been employed for 29 years for the State of Maine before he retired. Shortly after, he went back to work for Denney’s Restaurant and Togus VA in Augusta.Throughout his life Robert enjoyed making a lifetime of memories. At a young age he worked on the farm. Classic Cars and Automobiles were a passion with winning ribbons in shows and parades of his own. Robert enjoyed long rides to find new places with his Uncle Lloyd, camping trips with his family was an adventure. He admired the outside activities, gardening, boating, or just relaxing. He was always happy to show his traditions to his grandchildren and loved spending time with his great-grandson. He loved country music, dancing at dancehalls. Robert became a long time member of the Goodwill Circle Hall in Chelsea, Good Sam’s Capital Area Wheels, and Lifetime member of the Windsor Fair. Robert had a fulfilled life. The name carries on …………………. 4 generations.He was predeceased by his parents Romayne I. (Cooper) and Clinton W. Cunningham, in- laws Olga H.and husband Lawrence P Farley Sr. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Sylvia (Farley) Cunningham of Chelsea; son Philip Cunningham and his wife Kathy of Chelsea, grandson Steven Cunningham Sr. and his fiancee Toni Fletcher, great- grandson Steven Jr. of Richmond; daughter Shannon Cunningham and grandson Brayden Garland of Chelsea; brother Clinton “Bill” W. Cunningham III and his wife Diane of Windsor, and two sisters Bonnie Bell and her husband of Billy of Augusta and Beryl Morrissette and her husband Tony of Augusta; a special cousin Karen Edwards of Chelsea, sister-in-law Leona Farley of Gardiner, brother-in-law Lawrence Farley Jr. and his wife Kelly of Gardiner; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and” Capri” the family dog.Per his request no visiting service hours and funeral service. A graveside service will take place at a later date.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

