SIDNEY – Sharon E. DuBois, 80, passed away March 3, 2020 at her home in Sidney. She was born Dec.7, 1939 in Winslow, the daughter of Sanford E. and Shirley (Stevens) Reynolds.She attended schools in Winslow and graduated from Winslow High School. On Feb. 14, 1959, she married Robert DuBois. They were married for 50 years before his passing in October of 2009. She was employed for many years at Hathaway Shirt Company until their closing. She made many friends there. She was a past member of the American Legion Auxilliary in Oakland. She enjoyed picking berries and making jams and jellies, best homemade biscuits, fishing, camping at Spencer Bay on Moosehead Lake with her ?Bucksport Families?, doing puzzles, watching the Golf and Tennis Channels.Sharon is survived by her son, Paul E. DuBois and companion Deborah Williams of Oakland, daughter, Peggy L. DuBois Kinsey of Belgrade; granddaughter, Holly Kinsey Plourde and husband Charlie of Vassalboro; great-granddaughter, Amani Plourde of Vassalboro; five sisters, Esther Cayouette of Winslow, Marilyn Reynolds of Rockland, Cynthia Shroeder of Florida, Pauline Leach of Winslow, Effie Reynolds Vassalboro, five brothers, Bruce Reynolds of Winslow, Jeffrey Reynolds of Fairfield, Nelson Reynolds of Winslow, Timmy Reynolds of Winslow, Peter Reynolds of Winslow; special friend, Jack Davidson of Oakland; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Sanford and Shirley Reynolds; husband, Robert E. DuBois; two sisters, Audrey Gammon and Beth Meecham, two brothers, Sanford Reynolds, Jr. and Stephen Reynolds.There will be no funeral service or visitation hours. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans? Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott?s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sharon?s memory to their local Humane Society

