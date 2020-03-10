SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Henry Parent, of Winslow, a student at Susquehanna University, is studying this spring in London, United Kingdom.

Parent, a junior finance major, a graduate of Waterville Sr. High School.

Study away is an integral part of a Susquehanna education. In addition to optional study-away arrangements, Susquehanna is distinguished by its Global Opportunities program, which requires all students to spend at least two weeks off campus, immersed in a culture different from their own.

Currently, Susquehanna students can choose from study-away programs ranging from a few weeks to as long as a full semester, in Africa, Asia, Australia, South America, Europe, New Orleans and Washington, D.C., among other options.

