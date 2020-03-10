Sparrows Nest Theater in Industry will hold auditions for its eighth season from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the University of Maine at Farmington’s Nordica Auditorium in Farmington, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Starks Community Building, 57 Anson Road, Starks.

Auditions also can be arranged by appointment by calling 778-2468 or 431-9927.

The auditions are for all four shows of the season outlined below.

• Starting off the season May 7-10 is “Talking With” by Jane Martin. This play is comprised of 11 strong female monologues. Roles for up to 11 adult female actors of various ages. Auditions for “Talking With” will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. both days and by appointment.

• “Moon Over Buffalo” will be performed June 8-11. This madcap satire centers on washed up actors George and Charlotte Hay, on the brink of split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue. Roles for four adult male and four adult female actors. Auditions for “Moon Over Buffalo” will be held from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m.

• Aug. 13-16 sees the adventures of “James and the Giant Peach.” This is the story about James Henry Trotter who encounters a magical peach, an imprisoned boy, and insect friends. Roles for up to 21 people with parts for all ages including children. Auditions will be held from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

• The season will finish with the farce “It Runs in the Family,” which plays Oct. 8-11. It is set in a hospital and contains the usual assortment of nuts running in and out of doors and mistaking everybody for someone else. Roles for five adult males and five adult females. Auditions are set for 3:15-4 p.m.

Sparrows Nest Theater is a 75-seat nonprofit theater at 1114 West Mills Road. It has offered a variety of theatrical productions to central and western Maine audiences for eight seasons. The theater is always looking for folks interested in sharing their talents both on and off the stage.

For more information, find them on Facebook, call 778-2468 or 431-9927, or email [email protected].

