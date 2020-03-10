RANGELEY — New Ventures Maine will offer a free workshop, Your Money Personality from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Rangeley Lakes Region School, 43 Mendolia Road.

In this two-hour workshop a fun and unique Money Habitudes game will be used to identify money management style. Developed by Syble Solomon, this process can help people learn how their habits and attitudes towards money affect their decisions and actions related to money, according to a news release from New Ventures Maine.

The results will be used as a starting point for thinking about how to become more comfortable managing money.

All workshops and follow-up coaching are free.

To register for this workshop, visit newventuresmaine.org.

For more information on New Ventures Maine, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

