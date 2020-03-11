Maine State Police troopers Nick Gleeson, left, and Cpl. Beth Robinson inspect two vehicles destroyed in a head-on collision Wednesday on Route 226 in Randolph. One driver was in critical condition following the crash. Kennebec Journal photo by Andy Molloy

RANDOLPH — A Brunswick man was critically injured and underwent surgery Wednesday after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Windsor Street in Randolph.

Maine State Police Cpl. Bethany Robinson said that around 1 p.m. Wednesday a Nissan driven by Carlos Mateyko, 62, of Brunswick, crossed the centerline in the area of 133 Windsor St. and struck a Subaru driven by Amy Stevens, 39, of Randolph.

Mateyko may have experienced a medical event that caused him to cross the centerline, Robinson said.

Robinson said at 4 p.m. that Mateyko was in critical condition and was undergoing surgery at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. She said it appeared Mateyko could have been dead at the scene, but first responders from Gardiner Rescue were “able to get a heartbeat” before taking him to the hospital.

Stevens’ 12-year-old son was also in the car and sustained minor injuries and Stevens complained of pain but did not require treatment.

Robinson said both vehicles were destroyed.

