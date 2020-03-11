AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center recently announced its February Students of the Month.

Tylor Nichols, who resides in Farmingdale, is a senior from Hall-Dale High School enrolled for the second year in the Computer Technology program. He enjoys earning TestOut Pro Certifications through this program, as well as taking on-line college courses in the program, according to a news release from the center.

His instructor, Mike Fraser said, “Tylor is a dependable student that I can always count on. Tylor has a high interest for the tech industry, is a well-mannered student, highly motivated to succeed, and always gives his best,” according to the release.

When he is not working with technology, Nichols devotes numerous hours to jazz band and jazz choir at Hall-Dale High School.

After graduation, he plans to pursue further education, majoring in computer science and minoring in business, according to the release.

Chase Wright, of Winthrop, is a senior from Winthrop High School enrolled for the second year in the Automotive Technology program.

He has liked the program because it has not been just book learning. He likes getting out of the classroom, actually applying the knowledge, and getting to work on cool things. Some of his class projects have included changing axle seals and taking apart an engine, according to the release.

His instructor, Keith Hart said, “Chase is an ideal student. He is always willing to help someone else and always trying to do his best,” according to the release.

When he is not in school, Wright can be found working at one of his jobs, either at Target or C.B. Mattson. He has accepted a full-time position with C.B. Mattson that will begin after his graduation.

