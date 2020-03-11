Colby H. Pomeroy, a senior at Winslow High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership, according to a news release from Principal Chad Bell.

Bell noted in making the award, “Colby is the epitome of what we look for in students to represent our school. He understands the commitment it takes to be inclusive and ensure that all students are included in what we do at Winslow High School. Whether it is ensuring that the band is present for a basketball game or greeting you in the hallway with his infectious smile, Colby understands the importance of making others feel welcome at Winslow High School, according to the release.

His reaches go far beyond the classroom and hallways. Colby represents Winslow High School with the utmost level of sportsmanship on the playing fields and courts. In the recent basketball tournament, several administrators from other schools commented on the positivity and sportsmanship of Colby not only towards his own team, but opposing players as well,” according to the release.

Colby, Bell and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 4 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

