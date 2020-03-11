AUGUSTA — Maine health officials said Wednesday that there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with 42 people testing negative and five test results still pending.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said his agency and other staff at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services continue to work with health care providers, nursing homes and the public to prepare for a potential outbreak. Additionally, the telephone helpline 211 Maine was slated to begin answering general questions about coronavirus on Wednesday as officials work to respond to growing concerns and questions from the public.

Maine is the only New England state without any confirmed infections of the virus that has sickened more than 100,000 people and killed more than 4,000 worldwide.

“There are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Maine at this time,” Shah told reporters Wednesday morning during a daily briefing on the Maine CDC’s tracking of the virus. “When we do receive confirmation of any positive or presumptively positive test, we will immediately notify the media. To the extent that you hear rumors from other folks, please rely on Maine CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services for any information you receive there.”

While Maine has yet to report its first coronavirus case, the virus is still impacting life in the state, particularly on college campuses.

Bowdoin College announced Wednesday that students will not able to return to the Brunswick campus after spring break but, instead, will have to take classes via distance learning. The University of Maine System is prohibiting nonessential travel and encouraging students to stay on campus during spring break. Bates College in Lewiston, meanwhile, was forced to respond to hoax flyers being distributed in the community falsely claiming the college planned “forced mass contamination” to head off coronavirus.

Maine has yet to see the widespread cancellations of large public events that are being announced in other states, although Shah said health officials are discussing the issue “quite intensively.”

“It’s something that we have been planning for and we thinking about on a day-to-day basis,” Shah said. “At this time, we don’t have any specifics in terms of numbers. But I will echo the U.S. CDC’s recommendations here, which is if you are elderly or you have chronic underlying medical conditions, you should reconsider whether to attend large gatherings. To be candid, I’ve given that same advice to my mother.”

As part of the effort to enhance public outreach, DHHS is partnering with the helpline 211 Maine to begin fielding general questions about coronavirus 24 hours a day. While Shah said Mainers should still call their doctor or the Maine CDC with specific medical questions or for medical advice, he said Maine 211 will be able to answer inquiries about case numbers, travel advisories and other general issues.

The CDC also continues to communicate with hospitals, doctors and other care providers about steps they should consider taking during the “window of opportunity” before infections are confirmed in Maine. Those recommendations include exploring alternatives to face-to-face meetings with patients and for hospitals to begin considering rescheduling elective surgeries that could add to their burden should coronavirus suddenly begin spreading in the community.

Shah said his agency is also urging health care providers to look after themselves and their stress levels as coronavirus concerns spread.

“This could be a very long process. It is impossible to predict what coronavirus will look like in Maine,” Shah said. “But if the examples we are seeing in other states are any guide, we need to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of our patients.”

This story will be updated.

