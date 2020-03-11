Heather Masse and Jed Wilson will return to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick Concerts for a Cause series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the church at 1 Middle St., in Brunswick.

Masse, a Maine native, is well-known to audiences as a regular guest on the NPR radio show “A Prairie Home Companion,” both as a solo performer and as a member of the Billboard-charting folk group, The Waylin’ Jennys. On the show, she has collaborated with artists such as Elvis Costello, Wynton Marsalis, Sheryl Crow, Renee Fleming and Emmylou Harris. She also has performed in many venues and with other popular groups such as the bluegrass band The Wayfaring Strangers on NPR’s “World Cafe,” and at Boston’s Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops.

For this concert, she will join forces with jazz pianist Jed Wilson. They met as jazz students at the New England Conservatory of Music and have been performing together for more than 10 years. Masse’s background is steeped in the jazz tradition, which informs her distinct approach to singing folk, pop and bluegrass.

Masse has released 2 CDs of jazz-inspired folk duets with Wilson. The title track of her first solo CD “Bird Song” won her 1st prize at the International Acoustic Music Awards. She also won a prestigious Juno Award for “Bright Morning Stars,” her latest recording with The Wailin’ Jennys.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door, and $10 for students/children.

Proceeds will benefit Tedford Housing (providing housing and services for the homeless) and Oasis Free Clinincs (providing free medical and dental services for those who are uninsured and can’t afford insurance).

For tickets, call the church office at 729-8515, or visit masse.brownpapertickets.com.

