The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions for its summer musical “Sweeney Todd” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., in Rangeley. The auditions are open to those entering their freshman year of high school through adults, according to a news release from the the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday July 4, 6 and 7, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

Rehearsals will be two nights a week through April and May, and three times a week in June, and every night of performance week.

“One of the darkest musicals ever written, “Sweeney Todd” is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after 15 years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life.

The audition process includes everyone learning and then singing an excerpt from the opening song, “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd.”

Those auditioning for principal roles should prepare one of the song selections listed in the character descriptions and a monologue from the show, all of which can be found online at rangeleyarts.org under“Get Involved”. These will be performed in a closed audition with the production team.

Call-backs will occur, if necessary, at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30. The production team includes Co-directors Erin Smith and Timothy Straub, Music Director Sue Downes-Borko and Producers Valerie Zapolsky and Millie Hoekstra.

For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.

