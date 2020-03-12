BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College men’s lacrosse team jumped to an early lead and dispatched Babson, 14-9, on Wednesday evening at Whittier Field.

The Polar Bears picked up their first win of the season in their final game of the spring to conclude the campaign with a 1-2 record.

Donal Mullane got the Polar Bears going with a pair of first quarter goals as the hosts sprinted to an early 5-1 lead in the first 15 minutes of play.

Babson trimmed the lead to 5-3 midway through the second quarter, but the Polar Bears closed the half on a 3-1 run, getting a Reed Baker goal with 25 seconds left in the half to take an 8-4 edge at intermission.

Tom Schofield and Chi Chi Price scored in the first 4:42 of the third quarter, again trimming Bowdoin’s lead to two, 8-6. The Polar Bears responded with three straight goals from Zach Chandler, Sam Langan and Chris Fowler to take a commanding 11-6 advantage.

Babson rolled off three goals in a span of 2:55 overlapping the third and fourth quarters to slice Bowdoin’s advantage to just two goals, 11-9, with 13:45 to go. Bowdoin stemmed the tide, however, and tallied the last three goals of the game, including a pair of man-up scores from Fowler and Chandler, to close out the 14-9 win.

Chandler had three goals and two assists, while Fowler added three goals and a helper for the Polar Bears. Jimmy Young (two goals, two assists) had a four-point game, while Donal Mullane and Langan also scored twice each. Matt Ward had three assists.

Price led Babson with a game-high four goals.

Henry Savage was outstanding defensively for Bowdoin, causing four turnovers and collected three ground balls. Caleb Geitz had two caused turnovers and five ground balls for the Polar Bears. Ethan Barnard won 20 of 26 faceoffs for the Polar Bears and Jack O’Connor stopped seven shots in goal. Babson netminder Christopher Aranalde stopped 13 shots for the visitors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: