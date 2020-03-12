The South Portland Father-Daughter Dance, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. The city’s recreation department said it hopes to reschedule the dance in early May.

Portland’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which was scheduled to be held Sunday, has been canceled in reaction to the spread of coronavirus.

The Irish American Club of Maine, which organizes the parade, announced the cancellation Thursday morning. In an email, board member Bob Kearney wrote that the “decision was not taken lightly, but the Board believes it is the best course of action due to the current health situation.”

The parade was scheduled for noon Sunday on Commercial Street in Portland. (St. Patrick’s Day is on Tuesday.) More than 400 marchers were scheduled to participate, as well as floats, bands, vehicles and mascots. The free parade has drawn crowds of about 3,000 or more over the last couple of years.

An after-parade party scheduled for Sunday at the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland has also been canceled, said Vinny O’Malley of the heritage center.

The Postmodern Jukebox show, scheduled for Saturday at the State Theatre in Portland, has been postponed until the fall at the artist’s request.

The Maine Historical Society has postponed its members’ preview of its bicentennial exhibition, “State of Mind: Becoming Maine, scheduled for Thursday evening.

Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has postponed the event Artists Sing Out For Life & Planet, a gathering of artists and writers to talk about the climate crisis scheduled for Saturday.

The NBA G League – which includes the Maine Red Claws – has suspended the 2019-20 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday. The Red Claws had been scheduled to play eight more games in March, including four games in Portland.

Special Olympics Maine announced Wednesday that all sports, training and competition events were canceled through at least the end of March.

