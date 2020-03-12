A dump truck crashed and landed on its side along I-295 in Falmouth north of the Falmouth spur, snarling traffic  in both directions Thursday.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the crash, or if other vehicles are involved.

Motorists should avoid the area.

 This story will be updated.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
car crash

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles