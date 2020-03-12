PALERMO – George Andrew McKenney Jr., 89, passed peacefully with family by his side Friday, March 6, 2020, after a brief stay at Togus Springs in Augusta.

He was a loving husband to Beverly (Wellman), father of ﬁve children, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend to many. His steady, cheerful presence at family and community events will be sorely missed.

Born April 25, 1930, to George and Doris (Hannan) McKenney, he moved with his parents to the farm on North Palermo Road when he was 4, and had lived on and loved that acreage ever since. He went to the local school just up the road and often told stories of walking home through the ﬁelds and woods and along the brook. He graduated from Erskine Academy in 1948 and shortly afterward joined the Army. He served as a corporal and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conﬂict. George returned to Maine to marry the love of his life, Beverly Wellman, June 9, 1953, and returned to duty June 30.

Following his military service, George worked in the shoe industry until its collapse in the mid-1970s. Thereafter George “took to the woods,” the second love of his life. George spent every hour possible “down back” cutting wood, hunting, ﬁshing and absorbing the secrets of the forest.

Perhaps our greatest inheritance was Dad’s love for the natural world. He shared his appreciation of trees and animals and birds with anyone who cared to listen. He was a true sportsman in that he opened access to his land to others, including ATVs and snowmobiles — but a word of caution: Take care not to get confused by George’s maze of trails down back. Neighbors and friends were always welcome to hunt as long as they followed his “No Does” rule. George was welcomed at the camps of family and friends throughout the great state of Maine for moose hunts, ice ﬁshing trips, or just a chance to visit.

George was a hometown boy, but after Beverly’s retirement they traveled to places like Hawaii and Ireland. They took cruises and drove cross-country to Alaska. Beverly may have been the motivator, but George went along. He could report the exact mileage per gallon and best places for gas and where to eat, although he’d prefer a picnic and a piece of Beverly’s pie. He was curious and interested in everything —- except maybe the latest fashions. And if you ever had a question about the weather, you could always ask George.

He made friends easily and many of these were like family as they visited with George and Beverly at the farm over the years. George was a family man and viewed gatherings as a joy rather than an obligation. He exemplified the true meaning of what it is to be a good neighbor and citizen.

George was involved in the leadership of Boy Scout Troop 222 and all four of his boys earned their Eagle. He and Beverly were active members of the Palermo Fish and Game Club, the Palermo Historical Society, and the American Legion Malcolm Glidden Post 163, for which George was recently awarded the Quilt of Valor. Palermo honored George and Beverly by naming them Grand Marshals for the 2012 Palermo Days Parade.

A humble soul, George may not have fully realized the importance of his presence, but we certainly did. His legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren as they continue to serve their communities in various capacities, evidence that an individual truly can make a difference.

George is survived by Beverly, his wife of 66 years; by his children, Dennis and his extended family, Dale and wife Pam, Dwain and wife Diana, Ilene, and Darryl; grandchildren, Danielle Reitchel and husband Dicky, Hillary Turner and husband Rob, Megan Childs and husband Steve, Katherine Libby and husband Mike, Jacob and wife Crystal, Nicole and partner Kenny, Tory Winters and husband JJ, Lauren and partner Dan, Ashlie Stubbs and husband Ethan, Chelsie Herrin and husband Jared; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Holden, Aiden, Wyatt, Addison, Alex, Olivia, Luke, Rossalyn, Harper, Avery, Mia, Evelyn, Emmett, Oliver and Clara; his sister, Amy Ingraham; sisters-in-law, Marion Bryant, Maxine Carle and Virginia Wellman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

We will keep George alive in our hearts and minds, sustained by our strong family ties and memories of him.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, Home Health Care and the Togus VA for the care and compassion they showed George and the family.

Those who knew George will remember his interest in people and willingness to sit and tell tales. In that spirit, please join family and friends at the Palermo Christian Church, 322 Branch Mills Road, for a celebration of life Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m., and please bring a story to share.

Those who desire may make donations in George’s memory to the

Palermo Christian Church

P.O. Box 154

Palermo, ME 04354

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »