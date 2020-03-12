The Statehood Day celebration of Maine’s bicentennial that was scheduled to be held Sunday at the Augusta Armory has been postponed because of concerns about coronavirus disease.

The event celebrating 200 years of statehood was expected to draw several hundred attendees, performers and speakers to the state capital on the anniversary of Maine’s separation from Massachusetts.

David Cheever, vice chairman of Maine’s Bicentennial Commission, confirmed the postponement Thursday morning.

“It will happen,” Cheever said. “It just won’t happen on March 15.”

Cheever said March 15 was always a bit “iffy” because a late winter storm could have resulted in postponement.

The armory’s capacity is about 750, Cheever said, and the commission anticipated the gathering would include 400 seated audience members, 100 chorus members, 40 musicians and many others.

The party could be rescheduled within weeks, Cheever said, but the exact date is unknown.

Maine became an independent state on March 15, 1820, following years of political dissent and passage of the Missouri Compromise. The controversial federal legislation admitted Maine as a free state and Missouri as a slave state. It also divided the Louisiana Territory into free and slave-holding areas and laid the dividing line for future free and slave states.

The Statehood Day celebration was promoted as being open to all and free of charge. Set to start at 1 p.m., it was expected to include musical performances, poetry readings and speeches from Gov. Janet Mills, Maine’s congressional delegation, Wabanaki leaders, State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr. and Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. The U.S. Postal Service was expected to unveil Maine’s bicentennial stamp and Hannaford was lined up to provide birthday cake.

Cheever said he hoped to reschedule all planned aspects of the party.

“It’ll happen,” Cheever repeated reassuringly. “We just don’t know when.”

This story will be updated.

