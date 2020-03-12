NEW PORTLAND – Nora “Nona” M. Young passed away of natural causes Jan. 15, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Her life began June 1, 1917 in Birmingham England the daughter of Charles and Agnes Payne.She married James Clague in 1941 and had two sons in the UK, Martin and Timothy, and a son Jonathan and daughter Deborah in the U.S. after they immigrated to Ohio in the summer of 1947. The family immigrated to Canada (Toronto) in 1953 and returned to the US (Indianapolis) in 1956. She divorced James Clague in 1973, and married GardinerYoung in 1974. They then settled in New Portland in 1976.Nona enjoyed her 102+ years with a full appreciation of life, its opportunities, and the joy of having had many friends throughout her days. She involved herself in the New Portland and Kingfield communities, notably the South Portland library and Kingfield book club. She taught new Americans English, and along with Gardiner was active in local, political, issues of the time. She loved plants (especially orchids) and gardening, which was her passion until her death.She is survived by her sons Martin and his wife Marilyn, Timothy and his wife Sharon, Jonathan and his wife Marci, and stepdaughter Deb Hawthorne. She is predeceased by her husbands, James Clague and Gardiner Young; her daughter Deborah and husband Geoff Shovelton, and stepson Geoff Young. She has eight grandchildren, Jason Clague, Janel Kost,Daniel Clague, Kathleen Clague, James Clague, Kelly Clague,Jessica Peck and Emily Wheelright. She is also survived by eight great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in both the United States and England.She will be missed by her family, those friends who knew her and the six caregivers, who so lovingly attended to her comfort and dignity during her final years.A springtime celebration of her life will be April 4, 2020 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 60 Eustis Parkway, Waterville, at 12:00 noon followed by a reception in the church hall. Cremation Cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

