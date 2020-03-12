BOSTON – Beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister and Friend.

There are times when news of a life cut so short that it invokes such empathy that there are far few words available for any reasoning or explanation. A young mother with two young children is such the tragedy. Shannon Elizabeth Miranda died unexpectedly Saturday March 7, 2020 leaving behind an 8-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter. There a far few words available.

Shannon was born to Jon and Susan Simms (Bradley) in Nashua N.H. on Sept. 2, 1987. At the age of 4 she moved to Hampden, Maine with her family. Her father was in Pharmaceutical Sales while her mother taught Math at Hampden Academy. She attended local schools along with her older brother Brad, graduating from Hampden Academy in 2004. She enrolled in University of Maine at Orono, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology in 2010 spending her senior year in the Dominican Republic becoming fluent in Spanish earning a second degree.

Shortly after graduating she ran for Miss Maine USA in 2010 becoming 1st runner up. Moving to Portland in the spring of 2010, Shannon soon met her future husband, Todd Miranda. They married on March 18, 2011 on the sand in front of the Don Cesar in St. Pete Beach, Fla. A magical wedding at the Pink Palace that was fitting for a princess. Their son Joseph Adriano was born June 29, 2011 and their daughter Mila Giovanna on May 1, 2014

Shannon embraced the role of a young mother with all the love one could ever have for a child. Carefully cultivating their upbringing, laying a strong foundation for their education, ensuring that they would become well rounded young children. Balancing various sports with her son, Joey, while molding his young curious mind was extremely important to her.

Encouraging and empowering her daughter, Mila?s, unique sense of fashion while enjoying quality ?girly? time with her having sushi and lobster and getting their nails done often. Having alone time with each child was a priority to her. Movie and bowling dates with Joey, clothes shopping and ballet with Mila. Shannon took her children to all the museums that Portland and Boston offer making sure that her children?s young minds were exposed to everything available. She visited Washington DC to show them all the monuments and museums. She also wanted to make sure they had fun and got to be children, taking them to Disney World and Universal Studios annually, visiting all the zoo?s, apple picking, snow sledding, taking them on the Polar Express while the entire family dressed in pajamas, hiking the various trails around her home and to the beach every chance she could. She wanted to make sure her children were always active and inspired.

While juggling the role of a young mother, Shannon also found the time to get her real estate license and was a very successful realtor. She wrote several columns about the Portland market among other things and started to buy project homes that she would renovate and resell. Her great taste and shrewd business sense were a perfect combination.

Traveling was essential to Shannon. She would visit Europe several times, Mexico, the Caribbean, Montreal, California and even the Hawaii this past month. Family vacations were very important to her as well. Whether it would be the family and friend?s annual trip to Florida or the Beach House on Pine Point, Shannon was always the central figure and planned everything.

To say Shannon was strikingly beautiful is an understatement. Extremely photogenic with statuesque features that combined made her unbelievably gorgeous. ?She was one of the most stunningly beautiful women I have ever known? commented her brother-in-law Joshua Miranda. ?Shannon would walk into a room and other beautiful women would ask, who is that? That woman could turn some heads?. Equally as beautiful on the inside, Shannon possessed a great sense of fashion and eye for a bargain, making her style unmatched. She was always ahead of the trends. She was also fiercely loyal to her friends and family. Extremely intelligent and witty. She had a great sense of humor that she would often make fun of herself and had no issues with being silly, possessing an infectious laugh.

Never one to sit still, Shannon recently decided to take an LSAT course this summer with hopes to start applying to law schools soon after. Extremely motivated with high aspirations, Shannon always strived towards having an accomplished life.

Shannon is survived by her two loving children, her handsome son, Joseph Adriano, her beautiful daughter, Mila Giovanna; her ex-husband and best friend, Todd Miranda; her loving parents, Jon and Sue Simms; a brother Brad; many aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. She leaves behind many, many close friends

?My mom was so pretty that God wanted her as an Angel?

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Sunday March 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday March 16, beginning at 10 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

