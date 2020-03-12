An Androscoggin County woman is the first person in the state to test positive for coronavirus, Maine officials announced Thursday.

The woman was described only as being in her 50s and is self-isolating while doctors and state medical officials try to learn more about how she was exposed to the coronavirus. The test is a presumptive positive, and the result has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Maine CDC is speaking with her and her medical provider to assess her travel history, and they’ve already begun investigating possible community exposure,” Gov. Janet Mills said during a State House news conference. “That woman is quarantined in her home. I know I join the people of Maine in wishing her a speedy recovery.”

The governor also proclaimed an “insurance emergency” to improve access to health care and to allow the Maine Bureau of Insurance to require that private insurance companies cover coronavirus testing costs. At the same time, Mills announced the development of emergency rules to ensure that the state’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, will cover the costs of testing and treatment for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

“Cost should not be an obstacle for anyone seeking a diagnosis or health care treatment for COVID-19,” Mills said.

Additionally, Mills announced that the state is:

• Recommending that non-essential indoor gatherings of 250 or more people be postponed or canceled for the next 30 days.

• Suspending all non-essential out-of-state travel by state employees.

Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stressed that the recommendation on canceling large gatherings is not a mandate and that organizers will make those decisions. Mills stressed that she is not recommending the closure of schools but that sporting events or other large gatherings be reconsidered.

Shah said the recommendation is consistent with the “social distancing” practices — such as avoiding shaking hands and maintaining a six-foot distance from each other — that health professionals recommend all Americans practice in order to reduce the risk of broader spread in the community.

“Because COVID-19 spreads among individuals who are known to be in close contact with one another, suspending large gatherings is an important tool to limit the spread of that disease,” Shah said. “In addition, measures such as these limitations on large gatherings are the most effective when they are implemented before a community experiences widespread community transmission. That is the situation that we are in right now.”

Maine has tested a total of 86 people for coronavirus, the Maine CDC announced on its website Thursday morning. In addition to the one presumed positive test, the posting said 65 people have tested negative and 20 test results are pending.

Mills and Shah were joined at the news conference by Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Lambrew said that participants in MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, would be covered for lab testing and medical care.

“We encourage anyone who develops a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, to call their health care provider,” Lambrew said in a written statement.

Maine had been the only New England state without any confirmed infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 118,000 people in 114 countries and killed nearly 4,300 worldwide, according to figures from the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

