From the National Basketball Association to college conferences, leagues have announced drastic measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Here is the latest:

MLB SEASON LIKELY TO BE DELAYED

Major League Baseball is likely to cancel the rest of its spring training game schedule due to the coronavirus. MLB probably will also announce that the start of the season will be delayed, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced. They said Commissioner Rob Manfred planned a conference call with his executive council Thursday to discuss the situation and then a call with team owners.

MLB had continued to play into Thursday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings.

The major league season had been scheduled to start March 26, its earliest opening other than for international games.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE SEASON ON HOLD

The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the pause of the season amid concerns about the new coronavirus. The NBA announced Wednesday night it was suspending play, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Several NBA and NHL teams share arenas.

The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for COVID-19. The league is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season, sparking uncertainty about how many more, if any, could be played before the playoffs.

Bettman said the NHL has tried to follow mandates of health experts and local authorities without taking premature or unnecessary measures.” Bettman’s statement said the NBA’s news made it “no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

UMAINE PLAYOFF BIDS COME TO HALT

Both the America East Conference and Hockey East announced Thursday the cancellation of their conference tournaments, out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

America East canceled its men’s and women’s basketball championship games this weekend. The University of Maine women’s basketball team was to have played at Stony Brook University on Friday afternoon for the conference title and its automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It is unclear immediately how the league will determine its champion.

The men’s championship between Hartford and Vermont was scheduled for Saturday.

“The decision was made in consultation with the conference’s leadership in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone on our campuses,” the conference announced in a news release.

Hockey East was to have started its men’s ice hockey tournament with best-of-three quarterfinal series at the home arenas of higher seeds. UMaine would have hosted Connecticut this weekend, starting Friday night.

BASKETBALL’S G LEAGUE SUSPENDS PLAY

The NBA G League – which includes the Maine Red Claws – has suspended the 2019-20 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.

The NBA on Wednesday announced the suspension of its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Red Claws had been scheduled to play eight more games in March, including four games in Portland.

NASCAR TO RACE WITHOUT FANS

NASCAR will race the next two weekends without fans.

The events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race.

NASCAR is working with public health officials to determine future scheduling beyond those events.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOURNEYS CANCELED

All five Power Five conferences have canceled their basketball tournaments, putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 conferences were all preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

The NCAA had announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men’s and women’s tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.

The ACC announced the cancellation about 10 minutes before the scheduled start of Thursday’s first quarterfinal game featuring No. 4 Florida State and Clemson. With the tournament scrapped, the Seminoles will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the regular-season title.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford presented the Seminoles with the tournament trophy on the court, while the Tigers joined them on the court instead of tipping off their game.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

NO FANS FOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF

The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

A person involved in the discussions over the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next several weeks, starting with The Players and extending to next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been announced.

The only time a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation was they not ask for autographs. Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER SHUTS DOWN

Major League Soccer is shutting down because of the coronavirus, according to Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas.

Mas says the target period for the hiatus is 30 days.

He told players and coaches, then held a news conference and says, “We’ve made a decision as a league this morning, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily.”

The expansion team owned by Mas and former England captain David Beckham had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

