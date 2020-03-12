The NBA G League – which includes the Maine Red Claws – has suspended the 2019-20 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.

The NBA on Wednesday announced the suspension of its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Red Claws had been scheduled to play eight more games in March, including four games in Portland.

This story will be updated. 

