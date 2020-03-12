Both the Class A and Class B Maine Drama Festival contests and the New England Drama Festival have been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The Class A Maine Drama Festival was scheduled for March 20 and 21 at Falmouth High School. The Class B state competition was scheduled for March 20 and 21 at Oceanside High School in Rockland.
Statements posted on the Maine Drama Council website from the Maine Principals Association and New England Drama Council confirm the events have been canceled this year.
The MPA’s post from Wednesday says officials reluctantly canceled the state events.
The post from Peter Tarsi, president of the New England Drama Council, dated March 11, said the New England contest was to be held April 16-18 at Paramount Theater in Rutland, Vermont.
This story will be updated.
