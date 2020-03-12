FARMINGTON — The University of Maine System has issued a statement in response to a rumor circulating on social media that is wrongly reporting that UMaine students will not be reimbursed for room and board, even though the system has asked them not to return to campuses following spring break.

Dan Demeritt, executive director of public affairs for the UMaine System, said in a statement that students and their families “will not be financially disadvantaged by the University’s move to online classes and residence hall restrictions in response to the Coronavirus public health crisis.”