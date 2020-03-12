AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, in collaboration with the VA Maine Healthcare System, will host a recognition ceremony for Vietnam veterans from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave., according to a news release from the bureau.

The ceremony will be held in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is observed annually to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families. The events will include remarks from Peter Mills, U.S. Navy Veteran and executive director of the Maine Turnpike Authority, a certificate and coin ceremony, music and light refreshments.

“These ceremonies are a great opportunity for us to celebrate and acknowledge the service of our Veterans publicly, specifically a generation of Veterans who have not received the necessary and proper ‘Thank You’ for their service. We encourage any veteran who served in the Vietnam War era to attend, even if you don’t want to be publicly recognized at this time. We’d like to share with you our gratitude, because the sacrifices you made did not go unnoticed,” said David Richmond, director of veterans’ services.

Vietnam Veterans who wish to attend the ceremony should register online and contact the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services to ensure the Bureau has their DD214, for certification purposes. Veterans must present Bureau with DD214 to receive recognition. Veterans who register will be presented with a certificate of appreciation, a Vietnam Veteran Coin, and a 50th Anniversary Lapel Pin.

Any Vietnam Veteran who has previously been recognized with a certificate and coin at a past ceremony will be presented a 50th Anniversary Pin and will still be publicly recognized for their service.

To register, visit eventbrite.com.

To learn more about available resources for veterans and their families, contact the bureau at 430-6035 or visit maine.gov/veterans.

