A Winthrop man was arrested Tuesday after police reportedly found him to be in possession of 58 grams of cocaine.

John Stewart, 61, was charged with aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug after police executed a search warrant at his home at 104 Memorial Drive and a 1977 Chevrolet El Camino.

Winthrop Police Lt. Peter A. Struck said police conducted a traffic stop on Route 202 while executing the warrant on Stewart’s vehicle. During that search, according to court documents, police found 58 grams of cocaine in the pocket of a pair of jeans that were on the passenger’s side seat of the vehicle.

Struck said police also searched his Memorial Drive home but declined to comment when asked if anything else was found during that search.

Court documents said that Stewart’s bail was set at $50,000 due to a prior trafficking charge. In July 2002, Stewart was convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Struck said Winthrop police were assisted by Maine State Police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

