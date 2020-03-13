AUGUSTA — Maine Sen. Susan Collins criticized the federal government’s response and public “messaging” on coronavirus on Friday, saying President Trump should allow public health officials to do the talking as the virus spreads.

“I would like the president to step back and appoint one of our public health officials to be the spokesman as we go through dealing with this novel virus,” Collins said. “My suggestion would be Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been around for decades and is such a well-regarded infectious disease specialist.”

Fauci, who is the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, has been openly critical about the federal government’s handling of some aspects of the coronavirus. On Thursday, for instance, he told a congressional committee that the federal government was “failing” to keep pace with the demand for testing, particularly when compared to the more rapid and widespread testing being done in other countries.

“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Fauci said. “That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

Trump, meanwhile, has been widely criticized for at times downplaying the severity of the threat posed by the coronavirus to public health and to the nation’s economy.

Speaking with reporters in Augusta after meeting with representatives of Maine’s health care industry, Collins praised Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the state’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention for steps it is taking to address the coronavirus as additional cases surface.

“We are making progress at the federal level but I am not satisfied with the response,” Collins. “I think that the messaging at the federal level has been inconsistent and when you are dealing with a novel virus like this, it’s very important that health professionals be out-front and that there be a consistent message.”

Collins also said she supports free coronavirus testing, which Mills has required in Maine, and that instead of paid sick leave, she prefers using emergency unemployment insurance, which can be “distributed very quickly.”

This story will be updated.

