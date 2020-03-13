WATERVILLE — State Police Friday night were investigating a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 128 that caused traffic to be backed up for hours and forced one lane to be closed.

The crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. and the Waterville Fire Department responded.

A Fire Department spokesman said traffic was heavy on I-95 at the time of the crash and it was raining hard. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries was unknown.

Just after 6 p.m. the tractor-trailer was being removed from the scene, where the interstate remained open and both lanes were expected to be reopened within the next hour, according to State Police.

Further information on the crash was unavailable.

