AUGUSTA – Paul G. Gagnon, 50, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Augusta on Oct. 29, 1969, a son of James R. and Diane (Quirion) Gagnon. Mr. Gagnon was a graduate of Cony High School, class of 1988. He had been employed most recently by Kennebec Drywall.Mr. Gagnon was predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey Gagnon; his paternal grandparents, Milton and Dorothy (Jolin) Gagnon and his maternal grandparents, Antonio and Juliette (Labbe) Quirion.He is survived by his parents, James R. and Diane (Quirion) Gagnon of Augusta; his twin sister, Paula Gagnon of Winthrop; a niece, Rebecca Gagnon of Winthrop; his twin children; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will be in the spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Paul’s memory to:Maine Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children,150 Bailey Rd.,Cambridge, ME 04923

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous