Portland-based Wex Inc. is “strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they are able,” with the goal of lowering the probability of spreading the coronavirus, the company said Friday in a statement to the Portland Press Herald.
Wex, a fast-growing payment technology firm with about 1,500 employees in Greater Portland and 4,700 worldwide, said the transition to working from home already has started with the goal of having employees fully transitioned to remote work by March 20.
“First and foremost, the health and well-being of each and every one of our employees remains top of mind and our highest priority,” the statement reads. “We also will continue to give the best service and support to our customers and partners.”
Nationally, a number of large employers have announced temporary policies of allowing as many workers as possible to work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including Google LLC, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Portland shuts health clinic after staffer tests positive for virus
-
Business
State releases list of adult-use marijuana business applicants
-
Business
Search the database of Maine adult-use marijuana business license applicants
-
Community
Augusta Elks Lodge Bicentennial supper set for March 14 postponed
-
Local & State
Lawmakers take up bill to reduce secrecy about police use of surveillance tools
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.