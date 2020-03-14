Maine’s flagship brewery is closing for 2 weeks to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Allagash Brewing announced Saturday morning that it would close for at least 2 weeks to help promote social distancing.

“Based on the latest information—which is pointing toward increased, voluntary “social distancing” as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve”—we are going to be closing our tasting room for 2 weeks. After that time, we’ll look at the situation and decide if it’s in our employees’ and guests’ best interest to re-open,” the brewer posted online.

Allagash will offer all its beers to-go with curbside pickup through its website at allagash.com

Allagash founder Rod Tod won a James Beard award in May.

At Allagash, our top priority is the health and safety of our visitors, co-workers, and community. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to close our tasting room for the next two weeks (3/14 – 3/28), check out our latest blog post for more: https://t.co/G6D1HTwiZp pic.twitter.com/TVQBdToN2d — Allagash Brewing Co (@AllagashBrewing) March 14, 2020

