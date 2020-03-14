AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club has announced that because of the Coronavirus both its Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening games are suspended until further notice.

Due to the playing site being unavailable because of the Coronavirus no game was played Wednesday.

Winners on Thursday were Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, Janet and Vern Arey, and David Martz and Tom Simmons.

For further information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Pat Damon and Ken Harvey, Judy and Paul Jones, Carroll and Audrey Harding, Pat Kick and Duck Quinlan, and Lee Lenfest and Gabriele Rice.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Ted Williams, Sally Foster placed second, and Maureen Brochu placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry from table 1, Lee Lenfest was table 2, Peggy Thompson from table 3 and Sylvia Palmer from table 4. Because of so few players participated, a winner from each of the four tables was named.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: